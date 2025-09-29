Cost-Of-Living Concerns Weigh On Out-Of-Home Market Research Reveals

Share Post Share Email

Latest data from Lumina Intelligence’s Eating and Drinking Out Panel reveals that ongoing cost-of-living pressures and rising inflation have dampened consumer confidence, leading to a decline in participation in the out-of-home market.

The sector experienced a -1ppt drop in consumer engagement, with the outlook remaining uncertain as the Autumn budget approaches.

Despite gloomy weather towards the end of summer, pubs and bars benefited from a surge in visits, as consumers sought to make the most of remaining opportunities for outdoor socialising. Pubs & Bars increased their share of occasions by +2.5ppts, with drink-only occasions specifically gaining +1.3ppts. In contrast, lunch occasions saw a notable decline of -1.9ppts.

As the weather turned, consumer preferences also evolved. Routine lunch occasions fell back, while delivery gained traction, rising by +1.4ppts. Comforting dishes and warmer staples grew in popularity, while lighter seasonal options such as salads and ice creams declined.

Finger-food classics and hearty meals became firm favourites as consumers adjusted their choices to match the cooler conditions.