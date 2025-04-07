92-Year-Old Care Home Resident Brings Iconic Bristol Brewery Back To Life In Stunning Model

Share Post Share Email

A stunning model of St George’s Brewery, one of Bristol’s most iconic landmarks, has been meticulously crafted by 92-year-old care home resident Terry Lyons.

Terry has lived in Bristol his entire life and now resides at Avonmere Care Home in the city, which is owned by Avery Healthcare.

“I remember walking past St George’s Brewery as a boy, fascinated by its grand architecture and the bustle of workers coming and going,” said Terry. “It was an important part of Bristol’s character, and I wanted to bring it back to life in my own way.”

Terry began work on this project in August 2024, constructing the model entirely from printed cardboard as a tribute to his childhood memories.

Dating back to the early 19th century, St George’s Brewery was a key part of Bristol’s industrial landscape.

Known for its distinctive architecture and bustling atmosphere, it produced popular ales like Bristol Best Bitter, St George’s Ale, and Golden Ale, which became staples in the local drinking culture.

“It took a lot of patience to create, but I loved every moment of it,” Terry shared. “Recreating the little details, like the signage and roof shape, was especially satisfying. It feels like I’ve brought a piece of history back to life.”

“Terry’s passion for model-making is truly inspiring, and we are delighted to support him in bringing his memories to life through his art,” said Samantha Baronian, Home Manager at Avonmere Care Home.

She continued, “At Avery Healthcare, we encourage our residents to pursue their interests, as creative projects like this not only bring joy but also provide cognitive and emotional benefits. Terry’s work is a wonderful example of how hobbies can keep the mind active and preserve local history in a unique way.”