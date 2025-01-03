A Taste of Tradition: New Pub to Open in Camden

Share Post Share Email

The team behind the renowned restaurants Le Bab and the Kebab Queen is set to launch a new venture, a traditional British pub named The Dark Horse, opening in Camden’s historic stable block this January.

Promising an atmosphere of authenticity and charm, the pub is described as a “no-nonsense music pub” with a focus on good food, great drinks, and live entertainment.

The Dark Horse will offer a menu of comforting, traditional pub dishes crafted by Stephen Tozer and Ed Brunet, who are determined to keep things simple and nostalgic. Signature items will include fish and chips, lamb hot pot, hearty pies, sausage and mash, prawn cocktail, and rarebit crumpets. “There won’t be a burrata in sight,” joked Tozer, highlighting their dedication to old-school British fare.

Mornings will feature classic cooked breakfasts, and Sundays will celebrate traditional roasts made with rare breed meats such as Hereford beef and Hampshire pork, sourced from local UK farms.

The pub will feature an impressive selection of craft beers, an extensive spirits list, quality wines, and a range of classic cocktails. In keeping with Camden’s vibrant cultural history, The Dark Horse will host music nights and a programme of events. The pub is collaborating with music collective Tape London to showcase established artists alongside emerging talent, ensuring every night is alive with creativity.

The Dark Horse’s interiors will pay tribute to the building’s Victorian roots with exposed brick, cast iron features, and curated artwork. Tozer described the pub as an “ode to London,” blending Victorian architecture with the city’s vibrant and diverse music scene, classic English dishes, and cold beer.

Reflecting on the inspiration for The Dark Horse, Tozer and Brunet shared that the pub embodies the spirit of their favourite establishments back home in Oxfordshire and Lancashire. “We wanted to create a space that’s warm, unpretentious, and distinctly British—a proper boozer with character,” they said.

More than just a pub, The Dark Horse aims to become a community hub, embracing Camden’s rich artistic and cultural legacy. With its combination of traditional food, great drinks, and dynamic live events, it’s set to become a new favourite for locals and visitors alike.