Accor Partners With Saira Hospitality To Support London’s Aspiring Hospitality Talent

Accor has joined the initiative created by Saira Hospitality, a London-based non-profit organisation focused on creating pop-up hospitality schools worldwide, and Mews, an industry-leading hospitality platform. The collaboration will provide training opportunities for London’s undiscovered hospitality talent, equipping them with the knowledge and skills necessary to pursue successful careers in the industry.

Saira Hospitality educates and empowers local communities through expert-led hospitality training programmes. By partnering with local hotel operators, Saira ensures that its students have employment opportunities upon graduation. The curriculum is tailored to instil essential life skills and focuses on areas such as communication, emotional intelligence, and leadership, enabling students to thrive in the hospitality industry.

This collaboration is made possible through a wider partnership between Saira Hospitality and Mews. Over 3,500 properties in 80 countries are powered by Mews, including select Accor properties globally. As Accor and Mews have an existing partnership, Accor were invited to take part in the London programme as a hiring partner, offering workshops, work experience and networking opportunities between Saira students and Accor properties across the city.

To kickstart the collaboration, Accor recently conducted a “Discovery Session” with Saira Hospitality students. This session provided valuable insights into Accor’s vast portfolio, which encompasses over 5,300 properties across its various brands. The students gained a comprehensive understanding of Accor’s operations, values, and commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences.

As part of the partnership, Accor will offer work experience placements to a select group of students from Saira Hospitality’s programme. This practical training will equip them with valuable skills and first-hand knowledge of the hospitality industry. Upon successful completion of the programme, the students will have the opportunity to interview for jobs within Accor’s extensive network.

Saira Hospitality’s partnership with Mews will see them roll out four additional schools globally, in destinations including, Amsterdam, Paris and New York. Based on the success and impact of their involvement in London, Accor will also play a key role in these schools, helping bring this innovative partnership to life.

Accor Spokesperson comments: “Supporting and nurturing overlooked talent within hospitality is so important, and we are delighted to be working with Saira to support the organisation with all the work they are doing to encourage aspiring talent to forge successful careers within the hospitality industry. Accor’s extensive portfolio across London from luxury to economy brands provides an unmatched opportunity for aspiring talent to kick start their career in the city’s vibrant hospitality sector. We look forward to continuing to work with Saira to offer students a unique opportunity to work within Accor brands as they embark on their journey into the world of hospitality.”

Greg Früchtenicht, COO of Saira Hospitality, comments: “Our partnership with Mews has opened so many doors for us, including this opportunity with Accor. This collaboration signals our first partnership with a group of this size and comes at a perfect time as we look to expand our impact and support more local Londoners on their search for fair and equitable employment. The sheer diversity of opportunities that Accor can offer our students ensures that we can find the right employment for every student, regardless of their preference, location and potential barriers to employment.