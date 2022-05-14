Actor Anna Maxwell Martin Launches ‘Thank Brew’ Charity Beer to Mark Jubilee Celebrations

Share Tweet Share Email

Actor Anna Maxwell Martin has poured the first pint of Thank Brew at the Old Queen’s Head Pub in London this week marking the launch of the new limited-edition beer brewed for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Weekend.

All Thank Brew profits will go to help build stronger communities through eden project communities (which runs The Big Lunch), /together Coalition (which runs Thank You Day), and to support Ukrainian refugees arriving in the UK (through Reset Communities and Refugees).

Anna Maxwell Martin said: “Thank You Day is a day for us all to come together – and for millions of us across the UK the very best place to do that is down the local. At their best, pubs can sit at the very heart of our lives, creating friendships and strengthening communities. So it’s absolutely brilliant to see the whole industry getting involved to create a campaign everyone can get behind – from the pubs to the brewers to the alcohol-free beers – as we get ready for the big jubilee weekend.”

CAMRA is working with Thank Brew to encourage every pub and brewery across Britain to take part in the campaign as part of its Summer of Pub campaign to promote pub-going over the warmer months. To date, 35 breweries – including Adnams, St Austell and Budweiser Brewing Group – and up to 5,000 pubs – including Punch and Greene King – have signed up to brew and serve the beer and host events.

Consumers can search for pubs and brewers running events and stocking the beer using CAMRA’s new interactive map. Thank Brew is available in both cask and keg format.



CAMRA’s National Chairman Nik Antona said: “We’re expecting a record number of events to take place across the long Jubilee Weekend, which will also see extended licensing hours for pubs. This is a fantastic opportunity to support your local over the long weekend and raise a glass to pubs – and each other – after a difficult few years of lockdowns and restrictions.”

CAMRA will be inviting Thank Brew organisers to the Great British Beer Festival trade day on 2 August to raise a glass to their fantastic efforts over the Jubilee Weekend. Adnams’ Head Brewer Fergus Fitzgerald will also attend, showcasing their Thank Brew on tap for festival-goers.