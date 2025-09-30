Adam Handling MBE Appointed Official Chef Ambassador for International Salon Culinaire and HRC 2026

Share Post Share Email

Montgomery Events, the team behind HRC and International Salon Culinaire part of Food Drink & Hospitality Week have announced that Michelin-starred Chef Adam Handling MBE will be the Official Chef Ambassador for the 2026 show, taking place from Monday 30 March to Wednesday 01 April at Excel London.

Adam’s role will be to shine a spotlight on both International Salon Culinaire, one of the UK’s most respected chef competitions, and HRC, the go-to trade event for the hospitality and foodservice industry. He will be taking part in a fireside chat on HRC’s main stage, The Vision Stage, on the first day of the show and serving as a guest judge for the International Salon Culinaire competition.

Adam Handling is the multi-award-winning Chef Owner of the Adam Handling Collection, renowned for championing sustainable British luxury. His Michelin-starred flagship, Frog by Adam Handling, is located in Covent Garden, with the portfolio also including Eve Bar located beneath Frog; The Loch & the Tyne in Old Windsor; The Tartan Fox and Ugly Butterfly 2.0 in Cornwall, and the Adam Handling Chocolate Shop.

“Adam was chosen for this role not just because of his award-winning career, but also his dedication to mentoring young chefs and championing talent and creativity,” says Jo Farish HRC Event Manager: “As one of the UK’s most dynamic and respected chefs and restaurateurs, Adam will bring invaluable insight as Chef Ambassador, shaping discussions on the future of UK hospitality and spotting its brightest talent.”

Speaking about his appointment, Adam Handling said:

“These events shaped my journey, so I’m buzzing to give back and share what I’ve learned. Now’s the time to support each other and strengthen our industry, and the best way is by coming together, creating an environment where we can show what we do best, and talking openly.”

With a focus on innovation, sustainability, and championing the very best of the industry, HRC 2026 is set to be an unmissable event, bringing together incredible talent and offering a platform for chefs and hospitality professionals, suppliers and producers to connect and share.

Entries to International Salon Culinaire will be opening in mid-November.