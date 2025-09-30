Meet Bros, Announces Second Site in Shoreditch

Share Post Share Email

Following the success of its first site in Paddington, premium halal Asian-fusion steakhouse Meet Bros has confirmed the launch of its second restaurant in the heart of Shoreditch this November 2025. The move marks a major step in the brand’s strategic expansion across the capital, tapping into East London’s vibrant food scene and growing demand for high-quality halal dining experiences.

Since opening in 2022, Meet Bros has built a loyal following for its innovative blend of Asian-inspired flavours, premium cuts, and meticulous service – earning accolades within the halal dining space and beyond. The Shoreditch location will continue this winning formula, while introducing new dishes and a refreshed design concept tailored to the creative energy of the area.

Syed Ashraf Syed Ali, Palace Butcher Resources CEO, said:

“The past few years have shown us just how much appetite there is for elevated halal dining done differently. Shoreditch felt like the natural choice for our next chapter. It’s a cultural and culinary hub that shares our energy, creativity, and ambition. This new site is a statement of our growth and a sign of what’s still to come for Meet Bros.”

Set across 150 covers (with outdoor seating), the new venue will feature a bright, airy design accented with abundant greenery, natural wood finishes, and warm lighting, creating a relaxed yet refined atmosphere. Guests can expect menu favourites from Paddington alongside exclusive new dishes created for Shoreditch – from signature steaks cooked on the grill to inventive Asian-fusion small plates and indulgent desserts.

Najib Hamid, Serai Group Managing Director, added:

“With Shoreditch, we’ve designed a menu that keeps our classics but gives guests something new to discover – whether that’s the richness of a Wagyu ribeye with our house spice rub, or a fresh seasonal small plate inspired by Southeast Asian street food. It’s about keeping the dining experience exciting and memorable, every time.”