Adnams Announce New Chief Financial Officer

Suffolk-based premium beer, spirits and hospitality group Adnams, has appointed Andy Driscoll as its new Chief Financial Officer.

A Deloitte qualified financial professional with significant financial leadership experience across FMCG and logistics sectors, Andy will formally join the business on 1st September 2025.

He will become an Executive Director of the Adnams Board, serving in the role of CFO.

Andy’s appointment supersedes the work of Interim Funding Director, Robin Paul, who will stand down in the coming weeks after a period of handover.

The appointment of Mr Driscoll is a significant step within the company’s growth strategy for 2025 and beyond, as outlined during their recent Annual General Meeting.

Interim Chair, Simon Townsend, spoke at the AGM to reiterate a focus on profitability and shareholder value, while highlighting the company’s emphasis on two key initiatives in the year ahead – Destination Southwold and Ghost Ship.

Mr Driscoll, who has previously served as CFO for the likes of Constellation Cold Logistics, Valeo Snackfoods and Kettle Foods, said of his appointment:

“I am very much looking forward to becoming part of the Adnams operation, particularly at a time of such bold vision for the future.

I have been extremely fortunate to have worked for a number of brands across FMCG and manufacturing, but it is especially exciting to join a business whose ethos and products are so cherished, not only within the Adnams heartland but across the UK and beyond.”

Jenny Hanlon, Chief Executive Officer, welcomed Mr Driscoll to the role. She said: “Andy is a great fit for our business and will play a very important part as we continue our focus on growth and profitability.”

We are very clear on our strategic emphasis in the months ahead – namely Ghost Ship and Destination Southwold – and Andy’s experience will help ensure we remain on course with that approach, and that we deliver outstanding outcomes for our shareholders and our loyal customers too.”