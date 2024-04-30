Appg Inquiry Into Hospitality Recruitment And Retention Launched

Share Tweet Share Email

MPs have launched an inquiry into the issue of staff recruitment and retention in the hospitality industry.

The inquiry into ‘recruitment and retention of staff in hospitality’ will be led by an influential group of parliamentarians and explore the reasons behind high vacancy rates, ask what more the sector can do and make a series of recommendations to government.

The APPG is seeking answers to the following questions:

Workers in hospitality roles often leave within a few months and many within the first year. Does the industry have a retention problem? And, if so, why?

The industry has more than 100,000 vacancies and shortages have remained a persistent issue for businesses for several years. What are the barriers businesses are facing when it comes to recruitment and finding the staff they need?

1 in 5 UK adults consider hospitality an appealing industry to work in – what can the sector and government do to change the perceptions of a sector that offers rewarding careers and rapid progression, to make the sector more appealing?

Historically, hospitality has been able to fill vacancies with workers from overseas: as a sector how is the industry balancing the Government’s emphasis on encouraging business to utilise UK-born workers with the need to deliver a high-quality experience for customers and guests?

The sector has introduced numerous initiatives to support the mental health and wellbeing of its staff, such as the Wellbeing Promise and Hoteliers’ Charter. How successful have these industry initiatives and action taken by businesses been, and what can be done?

As a sector, many hospitality businesses utilise zero-hour contracts, what impact do you think this has on the recruitment and retention of staff?

Simon Jupp MP (East Devon), Chair of the Hospitality and Tourism APPG, said: “Staffing challenges in hospitality and tourism has continually been raised by businesses as a persistent problem that negatively impacts trading.

“Given how important the people who work in hospitality and tourism are to the experiences they help deliver, it’s important that the APPG takes the time to investigate this issue.

“I’m pleased to launch this inquiry today and I want businesses and representatives of the sector at its heart, to enable the members of the APPG to understand the issues and make appropriate recommendations to government on where it can support.

“This is a broad inquiry and I hope to hear from as many people involved in hospitality and tourism as possible.”

The deadline for submissions of written evidence is Friday 14 June, and should be no longer than 1,500 words. Evidence should be submitted to policy@ukhospitality.org.uk, which acts as the secretariat of the APPG.