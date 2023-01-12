Applications Now Open for the Brewers’ Research and Education Fund

Share Tweet Share Email

The Brewers’ Research and Education Fund (BREF) 2023/2024 is now open for applications, with the judging board on the lookout for the brightest and best ideas to benefit the brewing and pub industry.

For over a decade, BREF has annually supported ideas that seek to improve and support the UK brewing industry, including through awards for projects focusing on the benefits of moderate beer consumption, sustainability, hygiene, hop diversification and educational activities.

The fund is an opportunity for individuals, groups or organisations to be creative in thinking about how the brewing process, breweries and their supply chains could be supported to make their work even better.

Created through funds originally provided by the BBPA, BREF is now administered through the Worshipful Company of Brewers as trustees , with the BBPA promoting the fund and providing the secretariat.

Nick Tindal, Clerk to the Worshipful Company of Brewers said:

“The Brewers’ Research & Education Fund is a great example of the Brewers’ Company’s focus on investing in the future of the brewing industry. As the Trustee of the fund, the Brewers’ Company looks forward to awarding grants to another selection of valuable industry research projects and the opportunity to further education in beer and brewing.”

Applications will be judged by an Advisory Committee made up of leaders and experts from across the industry, including Richard Westwood (Chair of the BREF Advisory Committee), Andrew Runcie (MCUK), Fergus Fitzgerald (Adnams) Georgina Young (St. Austell Brewery), Miles Jenner (Harvey and Sons). Applications can be made via the BBPA’s website.

Emma McClarkin, Chief Executive of the British Beer and Pub Association said:

“You only have to look at the diverse selection of beers on offer at the bar to see just how creative brewers are.

“As an industry we strive for brilliance and this fund seeks to support that passion and enthusiasm for innovation in our craft to develop and keep Great British beer thriving.”

For more information or to apply visit the BBPA website.