Arc Inspirations Announces Sheffield First with New Landmark Venue

Premium bar operator Arc Inspirations is set to expand its successful portfolio of award-winning venues into a new city with the introduction of Manahatta, Sheffield.

The group currently operates 18 premium bars across the North of England, under the brands of Banyan Bar & Kitchen, BOX and Manahatta. The company has secured planning permission for the new site located in the Yorkshire city of Sheffield and will be transformed into a Manahatta bar launching in February.

Manahatta, Sheffield will be the eighth site for the brand – current locations include Birmingham, Harrogate, Leeds, Manchester and York. Known for being Instagrammable havens, the newest addition is set to bring masterfully-crafted cocktails plus the exciting and unmistakable beat of New York to Sheffield.

Inspired by New York loft bars, the venue will comprise two floors and will be located in the heart of the city. With bookable booths, a 12-metre feature bar with a DJ podium, external seating and a first-floor balcony overlooking City Hall, Manahatta will be bringing the best of the Big Apple.

Arc Inspirations CEO Martin Wolstencroft, said:

“We are delighted to continue growing our successful portfolio of brands and it is always such an exciting adventure introducing what we do to new cities and locations. Coming to the new city of Sheffield, we are confident the Manahatta brand will be a popular addition to the already existing nightlife and bar scene.

“Sheffield is a vibrant city, undergoing transformational investment which we want to be a part of. Their large population, with over 17 million visitors annually, makes this the right time to bring the brand to the city as we seek to continue expanding the business over the next three-to-five years.”

Alongside offering a new space for up to 500 guests, the bar will also create 70 jobs in the local area, including managers, bar, floor and kitchen staff.