Asian Restaurant Awards Winner Curry Palace Celebrates With Its Loyal Customers

Curry Palace, winners of ARTA’s National Restaurant of the Year – East Anglia region award category celebrated its win on at the Cottenham Village Hall.

The Asian Restaurant & Takeaway Awards (ARTA) are the most prestigious celebration of Pan Asian cuisine in the UK. 900,000 customers of ARTA’s strategic partner ChefOnline vote for their favourite curry restaurants all over the UK through various categories, including National Chef of the Year, National Restaurant of the Year and National Takeaway of the Year. This year, the awards took place at the Royal Lancaster Hotel on 6 October 2024.

Curry Palace celebrated this milestone achievement by inviting 500 of its most loyal customers, community members, and supporters. The evening not only highlighted the restaurant’s culinary excellence but also emphasized its commitment to giving back. As part of the celebration, Curry Palace extended its support to two local charities: Excel Care and Sunflowers Care.

Hosted by Jannat Asad, this celebratory dinner had performances by Bollywood dance group 4All2Envy, magician Surjit Singh, singers Jasmin, Doug and Liz Morris and lastly, a stand-up set by Tommy Sandhu.

Owner of Curry Palace, Kosru Miah said to the guests,

“It’s truly an honour to welcome each of you here tonight. Winning the National Restaurant of the Year award for East Anglia at the Asian Restaurant & Takeaway Awards 2024 is a dream come true for all of us at Curry Palace—but this achievement belongs to each of you, our incredible customers. Your unwavering support has been with us every step of the way, and we couldn’t have done it without you.”

“Thank you again for being part of this journey and for celebrating this milestone with us. Here’s to more amazing years ahead, great food, and a strong community spirit!”