Stonegate Group And HEINEKEN UK Launch Christmas “Pub Alone” Campaign

Stonegate Group and HEINEKEN UK are joining forces to launch their “Pub Alone” campaign this festive season.

Together, they aim to spark meaningful conversations on loneliness and encourage people to connect and build new relationships in safe, welcoming pub environments over the holiday period. To further support these efforts in MiXR venues, Stonegate Group will be donating £75,000 to HEINEKEN UK’s charity partner, Marmalade Trust, the UK’s leading loneliness charity.

Though Christmas is often associated with joy and celebration, many people experience loneliness during this season. The issue extends beyond older generations; in fact, those aged 16-29 are more than twice as likely to report feeling lonely as those over 70.

Through “Pub Alone,” Stonegate Group and HEINEKEN UK are working to create safe, inclusive spaces where people of all ages can experience the warmth and community spirit of the great British pub, helping to bring people together at this time of year.

This campaign will bring the spirit of togetherness to life by sharing real stories that showcase the magic of the pub at Christmas, seen through the eyes of those who experience it firsthand. These “Tales of Togetherness” will unfold across social channels, celebrating the special moments that make the pub so meaningful during the festive season.

At the heart of the “Pub Alone” campaign is Stonegate’s MiXR app, which connects people with nearby Stonegate venues and offers exclusive deals, seasonal rewards, and a free drink upon download. With over 1 million downloads, MiXR is designed to bring people together to enjoy shared experiences and create lasting memories – values that align perfectly with the campaign’s mission to foster connection and help people who feel lonely this festive season. Additionally, Stonegate’s MiXR digital screens within venues help to reduce paper-based point-of-sale materials and site deliveries, supporting the company’s commitment to sustainability over the holiday period.

As well as “Tales of Togetherness”, the two companies have developed a multi-faceted campaign to encourage connection and community support across the UK.

Highlights include:

£75,000 donation to Marmalade Trust : To further support these efforts, Stonegate Group will be donating £75,000 to HEINEKEN UK’s charity partner Marmalade Trust, to bring people together at Christmas and raise awareness of loneliness.

: To further support these efforts, Stonegate Group will be donating £75,000 to HEINEKEN UK’s charity partner Marmalade Trust, to bring people together at Christmas and raise awareness of loneliness. MiXR Advent Calendar: Launching December 1st, the MiXR app will feature a festive advent calendar with daily prizes, including offerings from Birra Moretti, adding a fun, interactive way for guests to enjoy the season and win rewards.

David McDowall, CEO at Stonegate Group, said:

“Our pubs have always been at the heart of communities, especially during the festive season. We are committed to bringing people together in safe, inclusive spaces where everyone feels welcome and can forge meaningful relationships. Partnering with HEINEKEN UK allows us to amplify this message, combining our commitment to community with their dedication to addressing loneliness.”

Will Rice, On-Trade Director at HEINEKEN UK, added:

“Christmas is a wonderful time for many, but it’s important to remember that it can also be a different experience for those feeling alone. Through our joint ‘Pub Alone’ campaign, we want to encourage communities to support one another and break the silence on loneliness. Teaming up with Stonegate Group and channelling funds raised towards our partner charity, Marmalade Trust, allows us to reach more people than ever, fully aligning with our goal to alleviate the stigma of loneliness currently felt in the UK.”

“Pub Alone” will run from mid-November throughout December, and pubs across the Stonegate network will participate by hosting special events and activities to foster connection.