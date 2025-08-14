Atherton Community Pub Reopens Following £170,000 Makeover

Share Post Share Email

The Kings Head, formerly The Weavers Rest, located at 8 Market Place in Atherton, officially reopened on Friday 8th August following a significant investment of £170,000. The pub is part of Proper Pubs, the community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns, which operates more than 200 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales.

Throughout, the pub has been restored to its former glory – reflected in the name change – thanks to the refurbishment which uncovered its original, internal and external tiling dating back to the 1800s.

As an entertainment-orientated venue, the interior is complete with several flat screen televisions featuring horse racing channels along with a brand new pool table and darts board to encourage the formation of local teams.

Cameron Warburton, Operator of the Kings Head, said:

“We were thrilled to reopen the King’s Head to the community last week – opening night was a huge success with really positive feedback from customers. It’s been a very exciting journey bringing our vision for the pub to life and restoring all of its wonderful traditional features.

I’d like to thank everyone at Proper Pubs, our team here at the Kings Head and of course local residents for all their support so far – we can’t wait for what the future holds!”

The operator will also work hard to collect food to donate to the local foodbank and later this year, he’s hoping to run a fundraising day in aid of Proper Pubs’ charity partner, Claire House Hospice.

Matthew Gurney, Operations Director for Proper Pubs, said:

“I’m delighted to welcome Cameron and his husband, Matthew, to The Kings Head. The pub looks absolutely fantastic and I’m thrilled that opening night was so successful. I look forward to seeing our operators bring the Kings Arms back to the heart of the community and I wish them the very best of luck for this next chapter!”