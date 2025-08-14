Brits Say Pub Tax Is Unfair – And 3 Out Of 4 Young Voters Could Make It An Election Issue

Share Post Share Email

Britons believe the tax system is failing the nation’s pubs, as new polling shows that nearly three-quarters consider business rates unfair – and more than half would back a political party that cuts pub taxes.

Almost three-quarters of adults (72 per cent) say the system is unfair even after learning about the government’s temporary forty-per-cent relief.

The new poll, commissioned by the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA), reveals that the business rates burden on pubs has become politically contentious. Over half the electorate (55 per cent) say they would vote for a party that promises to ease the tax pressure on pubs. Support climbs to seventy-three per cent among 25 to 34-year-olds.

These findings land as the BBPA warns that without meaningful business rates reform, Britain’s pubs and breweries will struggle to survive and continue to close at a rate of one pub per day.

The cut from a 75% rate relief to eligible pubs, down to just 40% was estimated to cost the pub sector £98m. On top of this, publicans now keep just 12 pence on every pint sold, squeezed not only by unfair tax but also by rising energy bills, staffing costs and regulatory pressures.

The BBPA’s Long Live the Local campaign argues that the next Budget is the best chance in a generation to secure permanent, meaningful reform of business rates and to embed fairer beer duty.

Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the British Beer & Pub Association, said:

“This data is crystal clear that many see pubs as a lifeline instead of a luxury. However, too many pubs are finding it impossible to keep the doors open when they’re up against so many punishing rates and regulations.

“When a pub closes it not only takes away the heart and soul of the community, but hurts working people and their families who rely on those wages.

“The government can turn this around by delivering meaningful business rates reforms that will ultimately boost jobs, high streets, and the economy.”

The findings show the public agrees that pubs are central to communities, as 55 per cent of respondents say that a good local ranks in their three most important neighbourhood amenities – ahead of schools, places of worship and gyms. And 58 per cent say they have attended or organised an activity such as a playgroup, darts night or book club in a pub during the past year.

Despite this role, pubs still pay significantly more in business rates than comparable community spaces. That disparity helps explain why 76 per cent of the public believes pubs that host community services deserve a reduced tax burden, the British Beer and Pub Association said.

Paul Frost of The Langton in Bristol said,

“Pubs like ours are seen as the heart of the community by everyone, except the taxman. We host choirs, toddler groups, charity events, and even a wellness hub, but business rates haven’t caught up with reality. The support just isn’t there, even though we’re doing more than ever to bring people together.”

Kate Davidson, The Old Ivy House in London said,

“We knew it would be tough, but it’s become relentless. We’re growing, but the profits don’t reflect that proportionally. The pub isn’t just about pints; it’s about lonely people finding connection, students bonding with retirees, and parents feeling welcome. That’s the value the current rates system completely ignores.”

The BBPA is urging supporters to join Long Live the Local and email their MP before the Budget, calling for an overhaul of business rates, a duty cut in line with European averages and action on spiralling regulatory costs.

You can find more details at https://www.longlivethelocal.pub.