Ayesha Kalaji, Chef Patron of Queen of Cups, wins Chef of the Year at Estrella Damm’s Top 50 Gastropubs 2026

Share Post Share Email

Leading figures from across the UK’s hospitality industry crowded into Plaisterers’ Hall, London, for this year’s Top 50 Gastropubs ceremony on 26th January 2026, with Chef Ayesha Kalaji taking home the award for Chef of the Year. Queen of Cups, the Michelin Bib Gourmand-awarded Glastonbury restaurant for which she is Chef Patron, also made an impressive debut in the top 50, coming in at number 42.

Placed between popular London-based The Knave of Clubs and Chef Adam Handling MBE’s The Tartan Fox, the pub was in excellent company, making Ayesha’s Chef of the Year win further testament to her place among the UK’s most exciting and talented chefs.

“I’m absolutely astounded, thrilled and still a bit shellshocked to have won. In a room full of such incredible people and amazing talent it is truly an honour. It wouldn’t be possible without the team who support me. I’m just so grateful.” – Chef Ayesha Kalaji

Ayesha is the second woman to have taken the Chef of the Year title since the Top 50 Gastropubs launched in 2009, following Sally Abé’s win in 2020. This news follows a string of impressive awards won since opening Queen of Cups in 2021, including: the BIH Spotlight Award 2022 for Middle Eastern Food, Trencherman’s Best Newcomer 2024, and Best Trencherman’s Chef 2025.

Ayesha was also shortlisted for Best Newcomer at the Top 50 Gastropubs 2023 and the Cateys 2024, before being listed as one of Code’s Top 100 Most Influential Women of the Year 2024. She has made two major TV appearances on MasterChef: The Professional and Great British Menu, and most recently featured on Theo Randall’s podcast, The Recipe.

Queen of Cups is a 17th century coaching inn turned modern Middle Eastern restaurant, with skilfully and uniquely curated dishes created by the ever-talented Ayesha Kalaji. The name Queen of Cups originates from the art of Tarot Card reading – an homage to the mystical history of Glastonbury which still lives on today. The character symbolises feminine energy, emotional connection and compassion all of which make up the ethos and heart of the restaurant.

Taking influence from her Jordanian roots, Ayesha has a totally distinctive style of cooking. When the opportunity arose to buy this quirky and ancient space, the previous owner was excited to hand the keys over to somebody with such an exciting concept, that would appeal to their much-loved locals and regulars as well as new faces.