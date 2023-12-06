Banana Tree Opens Three New Sites, Trials Breakfast With Greenwich Opening

Share Tweet Share Email

The Big Table Group’s award-winning Pan-Asian restaurant brand, Banana Tree, has opened three new sites, in Greenwich, Bath and Henley, launching its first ever breakfast menu in the process.

The three new openings take the total number of new restaurants this year to nine, meaning the Banana Tree estate has doubled in size in 2023. Founded 30 years ago in Maida Vale, West London, Banana Tree has grown to eighteen restaurants across London and the South East, recently expanding into the West Midlands and now the West Country.

The Greenwich restaurant on Stockwell Street opened on 6th November after an extensive refurbishment, and features 166 indoor covers, and a further 84 outside, while the 152-cover site on Milsom Street in Bath, opened its doors on Monday 13th November. A third new restaurant, on Hart Street in the centre of Henley-on-Thames, opened on Saturday 2nd December.

Anne Chow, Managing Director at Banana Tree, said: “We are delighted to have successfully opened three brand-new restaurants in the space of a few weeks. This has been a busy year of new openings and we’ve been really happy to see how well our new restaurants have performed – our teams have done a brilliant job to make sure every site has been a success from day one.”

In addition to serving the best soups, salads, wok-tossed noodles, stir fries and curries from South East Asia and Japan, the Greenwich restaurant is the first Banana Tree to trial a breakfast menu.

Commenting on the breakfast trial, Anne added, “There are so many wonderful breakfasts dishes across South-East Asia, so we’ve always been curious to explore what a Banana Tree breakfast offering might look like, and I’m thrilled with the menu we’ve developed. Breakfast could open up a new daypart for us, and this trial will help us to understand whether this is something we could roll out across our estate.”

Banana Tree was acquired by the Big Table Group in September 2022, as part of the Group’s strategy to acquire high-quality, complimentary brands with widespread consumer appeal. In September 2023, the Group further added to its portfolio with the acquisition of The Restaurant Group’s Leisure Division, which includes the brands Frankie & Benny’s, Chiquito, Firejacks, Coast To Coast, Filling Station and EST, taking The Big Table Group to over 230 restaurants across the UK