The Unruly Pig Once Again Named as the Best Gastropub in the UK

Photo found via the website – https://theunrulypig.co.uk/

Suffolk pub The Unruly Pig has been named by Estrella Damm as the best UK Gastropub for the second year running and for the third time in four years.

The Unruly Pig, in Bromeswell near Woodbridge, under the leadership of Chef Patron Dave Wall, once again emerged victorious as this year’s recipient of the prestigious Top 50 Gastropubs title. This accolade signifies a momentous achievement for the acclaimed restaurant, solidifying its reputation for culinary excellence was named in the top spot among 99 other gastropubs in the country.

The Top 50 Gastropubs Awards, now in its 12th year, stand as a beacon of recognition within the UK hospitality industry, honouring establishments that demonstrate unparalleled dedication and innovation in the gastropub arena.

The competitive rankings are the result of a rigorous judging process involving esteemed chefs, food critics, and industry experts, all of whom carefully assess criteria such as food quality, service, ambiance, and beverage selection.

During the awards ceremony, which took place at the spectacular Plaisterers’ Hall in London, industry luminaries, renowned chefs, and influential publicans congregated for an afternoon of festivity and acknowledgment of the outstanding talent that characterizes the UK’s gastropub sector.

The celebration did not stop at crowning the overall winner—special emphasis was placed on regional victors and recipients of unique category awards, underscoring the diverse and cutting-edge talent prevalent across the nation.

Noteworthy mentions go to The Devonshire, London, securing second place, and The Star Inn, North Yorkshire, claiming the third spot.

Amongst the array of special category awards, The White Hart, Fyfield, was recognized as the ‘One to Watch,’ while The Abbey Inn, North Yorkshire, bagged the esteemed Estrella Damm Sustainable Pub of the Year award.

The Unruly Pig has already collected other awards including being named in the Top 100 of the National Restaurant Awards, the Top 50 Best Sunday Roasts by the Good Food Guide, Best Sunday Roasts in the UK by The Sunday Times and GQ Magazine’s Best Pub.