BBPA Recognised as Industry Leader on Diversity & Inclusion

The British Beer and Pub Association has won the Diversity and Inclusion award at the annual Trade Association Forum Awards.

The award acknowledged the development and success of #OpenToAll, a collaboration with BBPA members to drive diversity & inclusion as a top priority across the sector.

The Trade Association Forum Awards started in 2009, and are the gold standard for recognising success in trade associations in the UK. This year’s edition, hosted in the iconic ex-Whitbread Brewery, had over 320 people in attendance, and almost 40 different trade associations nominated in 18 different categories. The Diversity and Inclusion award was one of a range designed to recognise the efforts of trade associations that are leading on certain issues.

In June 2022 the BBPA launched the sector’s very first charter on Diversity & Inclusion, setting out commitments to strive for great equity, diversity and inclusion across brewing and pub businesses.

The #OpenToAll Charter was well received by the industry and we have since developed a toolkit with practical advice and guidance, carried out benchmarking surveys and celebrated and shared the numerous ways our members are enacting real, long-term change in this space.

Emma McClarkin, Chief Executive of the British Beer and Pub Association said:

“We are really proud that our work on diversity and inclusion is being held up as an example for others. We are passionate about our industry providing safe, inclusive spaces for customers and our member businesses are inclusive places where people from all walks of life can thrive.

“This is an accolade we simply wouldn’t have achieved without the amazing work of our brilliant members in this space, they are passionate and progressive and eager to drive change, not only in our sector but across society. We look forward to continuing to work closely with our members on this agenda to ensure our pubs and breweries are open to all.”

BBPA’s work on diversity and inclusion will continue throughout 2023 and beyond with a series of learning events for members and the wider industry involving leading practitioners in this space being launched very soon.