Bill Gates Acquires 3.76% Stake in Heineken

Bill Gates has acquired a 3.76% stake in Dutch drinks giant Heineken, despite having previously admitting he was not a big beer drinker. He purchased 10.8 million shares, worth £779m.

According to a filing with the Netherlands’ Financial Markets Authority (AFM), Gates bought 10.83m shares in Heineken Holding N.V. for EUR883m (US$939m) on 17 February.

The purchase secured the billionaire a direct 3.76% share in Heineken Holding N.V. and an indirect share of 1.89% in Heineken N.V., in which Heineken Holding owns a controlling stake.

The story of Heineken began in 1864, when Gerard Adriaan Heineken took over the Haystack brewery in Amsterdam. Just 22 years old, Gerard had little brewing experience, but plenty of courage, self-confidence and entrepreneurial spirit.

Today, the group has 300 brands and 165 breweries worldwide and sells into 190 countries.