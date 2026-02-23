Beer Street Crowned CAMRA’s Champion Winter Beer of Britain

Share Post Share Email

Beer Street (4.0%), an amber bitter with rye by London Brewing has won CAMRA’s Champion Winter Beer of Britain award, announced at Liverpool Beer Festival today (Thursday 19 February).

After a year of local and regional blind judging heats, the Campaign’s winter winners have been crowned. The category winners now go forward to the final judging in May at CAMRA’s Cambridge Beer Festival where they’ll battle it out to take the crown of Supreme Champion 2026.

Cairngorm’s session stout, Black Gold (4.4%), took home silver, and Green Jack’s Baltic Trader Export Stout (10.5%) won bronze.

Judges were blown away by the winner, with judging panel coordinator Christine Cryne describing Beer Street (4.0%) as: “A sparking golden amber bitter, with spicy rye and a roasty nose, sweet biscuit on the flavour, where the spicy rye notes increase and linger in the dry and slightly bitter finish. Very easy drinking.”

The judging and announcement took place at Liverpool Beer Festival, in the Lutyens Crypt at Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral, just ten minutes’ walk from Liverpool Lime Street station. Competition beers are available at the festival while stocks last.

CAMRA’s Awards Director, Shelly Bentley, said: “Our Champion Beer of Britain competition is the only truly independent beer contest in the UK. Brewers can’t simply enter their beers into it; they have to be nominated by beer lovers or expert tasting panels.

“London Brewing are incredibly deserving winners of the winter crown, and everyone taking home a category win or top three placement should be proud that their beers have been declared the cream of the crop by expert judges.”