Bidfood Launches New Pub Webpage to Support Tenanted and Leased Pubs Under Pressure

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Bidfood, one of the UK’s leading food wholesalers, has launched a dedicated pub webpage packed with tools to help tenanted and leased pubs tackle rising costs and tighten margins.

The launch reinforces Bidfood’s commitment to supporting pubs as a true partner in navigating increasing financial pressures, as the industry continues to assess the impact of the government’s recent U-turn on business rates for pubs. While the move offers some relief, pressure remains high, with continued uncertainty across the sector.

Built by Bidfood’s Marketing, Chef, Sales and Digital Teams, the new page brings together valuable tools, insight and support designed specifically for pubs operating under lease and tenancy agreements, making it easier to access help in one place that reflects how these businesses run.

Prior to the government’s announcement, UKHospitality estimated that up to 540 pubs could close in 2026[i], highlighting the scale of the challenge facing pub operators. As pubs continue to adapt to economic and structural challenges, Bidfood’s latest launch reinforces its long-term commitment to working alongside every type of pub, whether they be tenanted, leased or independent gastropubs, supporting the vital role they play in local communities and the wider hospitality supply chain.

The new webpage builds on the launch of Bidfood’s innovative ‘Interactive Pub’ in February 2025, an immersive digital platform with more than 50 interactive tools, guides and insights to help pubs streamline operations, manage costs and adapt to current market conditions.

The new webpages are built around three clear areas:

Expert support for pubs of all sizes: All-in-one support for pubs of every size, with quick and easy access to 10,000+ products and 24/7 online ordering, sector experts, and the Interactive Pub, helping businesses to run smarter and more efficiently.

Championing pub growth: Alongside recipe inspiration from Bidfood’s Development Chefs, there’s also access to Bidfood’s comprehensive collection of support tools and resources. This includes Bidfood’s industry support hub, Unlock Your Menu, with menu engineering tips and guidance on managing inflationary pressures, as well as tailored support for takeaway, delivery and dark kitchen operations.

Key market drivers: Sharing insight into key industry changes and challenges, and the latest sector trends. This also includes Caterers Campus, Bidfood’s free online training programme, which provides access to more than 30 expert-written modules to support staff development. By helping pubs upskill teams in-house, the platform can deliver significant cost savings, potentially up to £1,590[ii] per employee per year, while strengthening service, retention and long-term growth.

Chris Palethorpe, Client Director for Pubs at Bidfood, said: “Tenanted and leased pubs are under sustained pressure, with rising costs on multiple fronts and very little room for error. At a time when so many pubs are navigating incredibly challenging trading conditions, it’s more important than ever that they feel supported to not just keep their doors open, but to continue playing their role at the heart of communities.

“These new webpages are designed to make it easier for customers to access practical advice, tools and support in one place. As a trusted partner providing reliable support, quality products and tailored solutions, we’re committed to helping pubs not only survive but truly thrive at this difficult time.”

To access Bidfood’s latest pub webpage, please visit: www.bidfood.co.uk/pubs/leased-and-tenanted-support