Bidfood Unveils “Key Trends” For 2021

The ‘new normal’, travel restrictions and wellness are expected to influence food and drink dining trends in 2021, as the industry feels the ongoing affects of the pandemic.

According to Bidfood’s new report, which looks at the impact these factors will have on the hospitality sector over the next 12 months, the start of the new decade has not just been about the quality of the food and drink, but more so its access and availability.

Wellness ‘my way’ is set to encourage healthy food swaps and meal additions as consumers adopt new diets and lifestyles, with exercise and weight management ‘front of mind’, Bidfood has predicted. This is driven by authorities like the World Health Organisation delivering messages around healthy diets, and the ‘crucial role’ they play in fighting off Covid-19.

Consumers are set to focus on careful consumption in the ‘new age of transparency’. They’ll look to support low impact and local businesses, as well as brands and producers that align with their values on diversity and equality.

People are also looking for ways to elevate everyday experiences with ‘little luxuries’. For some, Bidfood says it’s as simple as upgrading simple rituals like tea and breakfast with a gourmet twist, such as a rare tea with an exotic flavour profile. For others, it’s about upgrading with craft ingredients, such as truffle oil or experimenting with natural biodynamic wine.

With restrictions on holidays looking to continue into the New Year, from a culinary perspective, people continue to travel. Well established cuisines, such as Italian, Japanese and Indian, are being explored in greater depth, with rising influences from African and regional Indian or Middle Eastern cuisines.