Bidfood’s Dr Andy Kemp Retires After Two Decades Championing Food and Fairness

Dr Andy Kemp FIH MBE, Executive Director at Bidfood – one of the UK’s leading foodservice providers – will retire at the end of June after more than 20 years with the business and a remarkable career spanning over four decades.

Widely recognised as one of the most influential figures in UK Foodservice and Hospitality, Andy’s retirement marks the end of a pioneering career that has left a lasting impact on the industry.

Recently named Outstanding Supplier Personality of the Year at The Caterer’s Supplier Awards, Andy is celebrated not only for his commercial leadership, but also for his unwavering commitment to social impact – from tackling food insecurity to nurturing the next generation of industry talent.

During his tenure, Andy has been instrumental in shaping Bidfood’s customer and community strategies, spearheading initiatives with government, education providers, and charities that have driven positive, transformative change across the UK.

Since joining Bidfood in 2000, he has championed critical issues such as holiday hunger, universal infant free school meals, and nutritional standards in Education. His tireless campaigning has helped secure better outcomes for vulnerable children while pushing for systemic improvement within public sector catering.

Beyond his work at Bidfood, Andy has been a dedicated supporter of industry charities including Springboard and Hospitality Action. He has played a pivotal role in the Chaine des Rôtisseurs’ Young Chefs and Young Sommeliers’ National Awards, earning the organisation’s highest honour, Paré de Chaine. He also supports FutureChef, the Michael Caines Academy, and is co-founder and Board member of the One and All Foundation.

A particular point of pride in Andy’s career has been serving as the grantee and Royal Household liaison for Bidfood’s Royal Warrant of Appointment – an honour the company has held for over 25 years. Reappointed by His Majesty King Charles III in December 2024, the Warrant recognises Bidfood’s excellence in supplying the Royal Household. Andy recently passed the grantee responsibility to Bidfood UK CEO, Andrew Selley.

While he is stepping back from his executive role, Andy will remain a passionate advocate for the sector through his ongoing work with the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG), the Local Authority Catering Association (LACA), and the University of West London.

Gavin Squires, currently Business Development Controller for Healthcare, Education and Consortia, will continue to build on Andy’s legacy, championing better funding and support for school meals and holiday hunger in the education sector.

Looking ahead to more time with his wife and family, Andy leaves behind a powerful legacy that will continue to shape the future of the Hospitality industry.

Commenting on his retirement, Andy said:

“It’s been an extraordinary journey – one that’s taken me from the shop floor to the corridors of Parliament, always with a passion for making a difference.

“I’ve been privileged to work alongside some of the most dedicated and inspiring people in this industry, and to fight for causes that truly matter – from child nutrition to supporting future talent.

“The foodservice sector is more than a job; it’s a community, a family, and a force for good. I feel incredibly proud of all we’ve achieved together.”

Andrew Selley, CEO of Bidfood UK, said:

“Andy has been a key figure in our business and one of our longest-serving directors, as well as a passionate advocate for the wider industry.

“His dedication and influence extend far beyond Bidfood. He’s been a voice for fairness, nutrition, and education. We’re incredibly grateful for everything he’s achieved and proud to have worked alongside him. We wish him a long, happy, and well-deserved retirement.”