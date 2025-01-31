Big Penny Bolsters Leadership Team as Growth Continues

Share Post Share Email

Big Penny is delighted to announce that Adam Walker has joined the company’s leadership team as Head of Sales. Adam brings extensive hospitality sales experience, previously holding sales roles with Bounce, Lucky Voice and Albion & East, and will accelerate Big Penny Social’s growing private hire business and groups sales.

Frank Maguire has transitioned from Head of Marketing into a new Head of Commercial role and will lead the group’s commercial performance, growth strategy and business development. A recruitment process is underway to recruit for the Head of Brand & Marketing role he previously held.

Big Penny Social in Walthamstow is a unique venue concept combining hospitality, entertainment and events which opened in 2020. A recent multi-million-pound investment raise has been completed and will be used to unlock future growth at the site, increasing capacity from 1,400 across three spaces to over 2,000 people in time for the summer party season.

It is now one of London’s largest and fastest growing venues – averaging over 6,000 visitors a week and annual sales exceeding £4m. Christmas sales performance was +36% YOY driven by increased corporate bookings, two sold-out NYE shows and a curling activation which attracted over 3,000 additional visitors.