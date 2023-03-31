BII Licensee of the Year 2023 Semi-Finalists Announced!

Share Tweet Share Email

The British Institute of Innkeeping (BII) is delighted to announce their 12 Semi-Finalists for this year’s Licensee of the Year competition.

Sponsored by fantastic partners Sky, the Licensee of the Year competition is widely regarded as the most rigorous and hard-fought award for individual licensee operators in the UK.

Since the launch in January this year, licensee operators have been entering the competition, showing the judges evidence of how they have been rebuilding their businesses and communities, with a focus on their resilience, sustainability, diversification and commitment to their teams.

This year, the entries and Quarter-Finalists have been of a particularly high standard, making it even more difficult for the team of judges to decide who made the Semi-Finals.

Selected from a field of over 300 entrants, the 12 Semi-Finalists have reached this far in the awards on the basis of their exceptional entry forms, social media and web presence audits and mystery customer visits, courtesy of HGEM. Head Judges, Sue Allen CBII and Ashley McCarthy CBII, will be making their way across the country over the next few weeks to meet all of the Semi-Finalists in person to experience their businesses first hand.

The 2023 Licensee of the Year Semi-Finalists are as follows:

Samantha & Mark Robinson – Queens Head – LA23 1PW

Heather & Caroline Porter-Brandwood – The Bellflower – PR3 0JA

Nick Hunter – The Happy Cheese – SO40 7AR

Michelle Gilmour – The Old Windmill – CV1 3BA

Lee & Keris De Villiers – The Pig & Whistle – SW18 5LD

Stewart Odd – The Ring O’Bells – BS40 6JE

Kate Hayden – The Snow Goose – GU14 9DX

William Sheldon – The Tiger Inn – TN25 6BA

Ollie Coulombeau – The Turks Head – TW1 1LF

Joe Buckley – Tollemache Arms – NN6 9NU

Tommy Fox – The Barrelman – DD1 2AJ

Josh & Tobi Hardisty – Black Horse Hotel – BD23 5AT