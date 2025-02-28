Boost British Pie Week Sales With The Nation’s Number One Pie Brand

Share Post Share Email

British Pie Week is here (3rd – 9th March 2025), so now is the best time to stock up on Pukka’s full-on flavour, bestselling line up, so you’re prepared for when all eyes are on the pies.

Pie visibility and demand peaks during British Pie Week, so it’s important that you stock-up on a variety of pie recipes to step up sales and excite customers – and this is where Pukka comes in. Our sales grew by +31% during British Pie Week** 2024, proving that the nation is even hungrier for pies during this period.

We’ve been making and baking pies since 1963, and in that time have mastered what it takes to create a portfolio of full-on flavour that has something for everyone. The traditional All Steak Pie and Chicken & Mushroom Pie are firm favourites and must-have’s all year round. But that’s not all, why not try our other popular recipes including Steak & Kidney Pie, Cheese, Leek & Potato Pie or our Plant Based Minced No Steak & Onion Pie and Plant Based No Chicken & Mushroom Pie.

We’re also constantly striving to develop trend-led recipes to attract a new, younger audience to the category, and the recent launch of the limited-edition Peri Peri Chicken Pie proved to be a huge success. We knew that this flavour was already reaching new heights in out of home dining, so it was time to recreate this, with our distinctively Pukka twist, satisfying pie lovers up and down the country.

To help you capitalise on this key sales period, we’ve developed bespoke POS to help drive footfall, including branded indoor signage and serving solutions. And that’s not all, ready-made social assets are available on our foodservice website.

Get stuck in and let’s make this British Pie Week that best one yet!

Team Pukka

Stock up on the nation’s no.1 NOW

Contact your Pukka representative, wholesaler, or call 0116 264 4000.

[1] Circana Chilled & Frozen pie data 52wk combined value sales data to 27th October 2024

[1] Circana Pukka Pie Week Unit Sales vs avg. weekly Sales (3.3.24 vs 31.12.23-25.2.24 weekly sales)