‘Brew For Ukraine’ Beer Begins Pouring in Parliament

A British-brewed beer created in support of Ukrainian refugees is being served in Parliament this week – giving MPs and Ministers the opportunity to help raise money for the relief effort.

White Crow, a 4.5% Blonde ale brewed by Bridgehouse Brewery in Keighley, West Yorkshire, is this week’s guest beer at the Strangers’ Bar in the Houses of Parliament. All profits from the specially brewed beer will be donated to the #HelpUkraine Emergency Appeal.

“We were greatly disturbed by the events in Ukraine which struck a chord with everyone at the brewery”, said Bridgehouse Brewery Manager James Kelly. “We therefore decided to do what we do best and get brewing to support those in need and launched a special one off blonde ale to raise funds for the Help Ukraine appeal.”

The brewery has been working with the Brew For Ukraine initiative which has more than six hundred breweries signed up worldwide including over seventy in the UK. Each supportive brewery is producing original Ukrainian recipes or Ukrainian themed beer to raise money to support the relief effort with over $1 million raised so far.

Steve Davison from Brew for Ukraine joined local MP Robbie Moore, Mike Wood MP and SIBA’s Head of Public Affairs, Barry Watts, to launch the beer in Parliament.

Steve Davison said: “We’ve had a fantastic response from independent brewers in the UK and worldwide who have come together to Brew for Ukraine and raise much needed funds to help the relief effort. It’s great to see one of the beers poured in Parliament with MPs having the chance to give their support. Thank you to Jake Berry MP and Robbie Moore MP for securing the guest beer slot in Strangers.”

MP for Keighley and Ilkley Robbie Moore said: “We have all been horrified by the distressing humanitarian situation in Ukraine and it’s great to see our independent brewers standing with the Ukrainian people and supporting the relief effort. It’s a privilege to pour one of the first pints of White Crow in Parliament and I will be encouraging all my colleagues to offer their support by sampling Bridgehouse Brewery’s beer this week.”