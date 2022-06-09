Poke House Opens New Covent Garden Flagship Restaurant Location

Share Tweet Share Email

AFTER opening its first location in the UK at the end of 2021, Poke House – Europe’s largest poke bowl brand – has opened its newest restaurant site in the heart of Covent Garden over the Jubilee weekend!

Situated on New Row, one of Covent Garden’s busiest streets, the internationally renowned poke bowl chain has also announced that five further London sites will open in the coming months, allowing more Brits to experience the notorious Californian soul and Hawaiian taste.

Further Poke House sites announced to open by the brand in the coming months include Battersea Power Station, Borough Market, St. Paul’s, St John’s Wood and Mayfair. Poke House now has 100 restaurant sites across the globe.

Each of the new houses will transport guests to California for an endless Summer, courtesy of a multisensory experience. Every instagrammable UK House is filled with Cali-House music, exotic pastel décor, San Diego art, cacti, LA street art, neon lights and importantly fresh, healthy, vibrant food sourced through handpicked suppliers.

In true Cali style, Poke House will be launching the Covent Garden site by throwing a Coachella themed event on June 16, where consumers will have the chance to come down and grab a famous signature bowl on the house.

Matteo Pichi, Co-Founder and CEO of Poke House said:

“Covent Garden has always been one of our key areas to open a Poke House in. Not only does it have huge footfall but some of the world’s most impressive brands are also in the area, so, to be open in such an iconic area is truly an amazing testament to where we have come.

“We opened in London in September last year and it’s now very quickly becoming one of our key cities across the globe. We’re also opening further sites across the capital and cannot wait to see how the locals take to our delicious poke bowls.”