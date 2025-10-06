BrewDog Announces Redundancies Following £37 Million Annual Loss

Share Post Share Email

Scottish craft brewer BrewDog has confirmed workforce reductions following the publication of accounts showing a £37 million pre-tax loss for the latest financial year.

The Aberdeenshire-based company has now recorded consecutive annual losses totalling £148 million over a five-year period, according to recently filed accounts.

Chief executive James Taylor told staff via an internal communication that a difficult decision had been made to “right-size” parts of the business.

He said: “We’ve taken time to review our structure and ensure we’re focusing our energy and investment in the right areas.

“These changes have affected a number of roles across several departments.”

He added: “We don’t take these decisions lightly, but we are confident that the steps we’re taking now will help us operate more simply, stay focused, and drive the business forward.”

He explained that the company had conducted an assessment of its operations to identify priority areas for investment and focus.

The CEO acknowledged the impact of the changes, confirming that affected employees across multiple departments had been notified and would receive support during the transition period. He emphasised the necessity of the measures to streamline operations and position the company for sustainable growth.

Taylor described the approaching fourth quarter as pivotal for the business, whilst expressing confidence in the commercial strategy currently being implemented.

Financial results for the year ending 31 December 2024 revealed that pre-tax losses had narrowed from £59.2 million in the previous year to £36.6 million. Post-tax losses stood at £34.5 million, whilst turnover increased marginally by 1% to £357 million.

The restructuring follows a period of significant change for the craft beer operator. Earlier this year, the company closed ten licensed premises, including its prominent Aberdeen bar on Gallowgate, which had served as a flagship venue for the brand.

August saw the departure of co-founder Martin Dickie from the business, whilst last week the company announced plans to dispose of its ‘Lost Forest’ land holding near Aviemore in the Scottish Highlands – a property acquired just five years previously.