LAD Sales Steady But Spirits And Wine Drop In Slow September

On Premise drinks sales dipped year-on-year for two weeks in a row after the weather turned autumnal in mid-September, CGA by NIQ’s Daily Drinks Tracker shows.

Average drinks sales in managed venues in the week to Saturday 13 September were 1.4% behind the same period in 2024. The gap widened to 3.0% in the following seven days to 20 September. Daily comparisons were ahead on four days of the fortnight, but behind on ten.

The Tracker’s figures represent a slight softening of trading for pubs, bars and suppliers after a solid end to summer. Sales had been ahead year-on-year for five weeks out of six between late July and early September.

Continuing a pattern set throughout the summer, Long Alcoholic Drinks (LAD) categories proved most attractive to consumers over the fortnight. Beer sales were 1.0% ahead in the week to 13 September, though down by 1.0% over the following seven days. Cider sales rose 1.0% and fell 4.8% in the two weeks. Soft drinks (up 1.0% and down 1.8%) were virtually level across the fortnight.

However, spirits and wine sales faced more pressure on spending. Spirits sales were down by 7.1% and 6.2% in the weeks to 13 and 20 September respectively, while wine’s drops were even steeper at 8.5% and 7.6%.

Rachel Weller, CGA by NIQ’s commercial lead, UK & Ireland, said:

“The key On Premise sales patterns that we saw over summer—of generally flat sales but resilience for LAD brands—look like they are extending into the autumn season. Growth is largely being driven by higher prices rather than increased volumes, and many consumers are clearly still keeping a very close eye on value when they drink out. The cooler months will hopefully bring better fortunes for the spirits and wine categories, but pubs, bars and suppliers will have to work hard for any year-on-year gains.”