Bristol Hoteliers Celebrate Magnificent Seventh Awards Evening

The latest glittering gala to recognise and honour Bristol’s hospitality heroes has been hailed as the biggest and best yet by organisers.

The seventh ‘Night of the Stars’ event, organised by Bristol Hoteliers Association (BHA), truly was ‘magnificent’ as more than 450 people came together to celebrate teams and individuals who have gone above and beyond over the past year in support of their sector.

The event, which took place at Ashton Gate Stadium – home of Bristol City FC and Bristol Bears Rugby Club – also raised an unprecedented £6,015 for the Brain Tumour Support charity through a raffle.

BHA Chair Raphael Herzog said:

“This was our biggest and best event ever. It was an amazing evening which will be remembered for some time, and it was an honour to be able to recognise and shine a light on the stars of Bristol’s hospitality businesses.

“The past few years have been extremely challenging for the hospitality sector with little sign of significant improvement, given new challenges like the increases in employer National Insurance contributions and the minimum wage.”

During his opening speech on the evening, he said: “One thing is certain; we are hospitality, and we are strong, resilient and ready to tackle whatever comes our way.”

He added: “The positivity in the room during the Night of the Stars event was heart-warming, proving once again that there are many, many, people who remain completely committed to the work that they do.

“Based on the passion and dedication on display at the awards evening alone, there is plenty of cause for optimism for the future.

“The BHA is extremely grateful to our sponsors because, without their generous support, which in itself is a morale-boosting vote of confidence in our sector, we would not be able to run this event.

“We can’t thank them enough for enabling us to celebrate some of the people who make our businesses so special.

“And, of course, I must extend huge congratulations to the winners and runners up on the night, and sincere gratitude for all that you do for our vibrant and exciting sector.

“The seventh Night of the Stars was truly something special, and we’re going to have to do something extra special next year to top this one, but we will certainly try!”