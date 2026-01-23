Support An Independent Pub Day Returns For Third Year

Share Post Share Email

To mark the close of Dry January, a group of dedicated pub supporters, including author Thomas J. Vosper of Historic Pub Crawls fame and the team behind the CityStack London Independent Pub Collection, are joining forces to host Support an Independent Pub Day on Saturday 31 January, with the aim of backing local businesses.

Dry January comes amid an already precarious situation for independent pubs. By the end of 2025, 366 pubs had shut their doors in England and Wales, leaving a total of just 38,623. That’s one pub lost per day.

This continues a worrying trend that has persisted for the past 25 years. In just the last five years, England and Wales have lost roughly 2,000 pubs.

Last year proved no easier for pubs, which continued to face numerous challenges, including cuts to business rates discounts, rising operating costs, pay-TV sports subscription fees rising sharply, with rents remaining extremely high, along with tight oversight from councils. Slower footfall, driven by inflation, adds to the pressure as patrons are left with less to spend at these social hubs.

Unfortunately for small businesses, the combination of rising costs and tighter revenues shows little sign of easing any time soon, and the rise in people taking a break from alcohol and avoiding pubs for Dry January adds to the challenge. This makes the first quarter the most difficult time of year for pubs.

This is why the CityStack London Independent Pub Collection and Historic Pub Crawls are organising Support an Independent Pub Day for the third consecutive year. The event will take place on Saturday 31 January to mark the end of Dry January.

Each participating pub will set a pint sales target on the day, which will be communicated to patrons. Communities will be involved in hitting these targets throughout the day to make the tills ring.

The aim of these pub enthusiasts is simple: to celebrate and support treasured community hubs that help millions of people stay connected and fight loneliness.

This special day is intended to draw attention to the alarming disappearance of these cherished establishments, which form a vital part of UK culture. To encourage visits to independent pubs, the team of pub aficionados will actively spread the word about the day to their social media communities. Independent pubs are also invited to join the movement and share the event, prompting both loyal patrons and new visitors to come together and celebrate these unique gathering hubs.

It is hoped that on Saturday 31 January, local independent pubs will welcome lively crowds helping to reach their pint targets. This groundswell of support will lift takings after a challenging Dry January and encourage more people to prioritise independent pubs when choosing where to go out throughout the year.

The movement will be joined by many pub enthusiasts, including Phil Carr, a renowned TikTok creator whose community gathers over 1M followers.

“I’m a keen pub-goer, and I have a deep affection for independent pubs. They play a vital role in our communities, which is why I champion initiatives like Support an Independent Pub Day and the CityStack London Pub Collection. These are excellent ways to get people through their doors.” – Phil Carr, TikTok creator

Thomas J. Vosper, author of Historic Pub Crawls, commented:

“Having visited so many pubs over the past few years, I am well aware of the challenges these hospitality businesses face, and it’s heartbreaking to witness. We desperately need to preserve these spaces of social connection. I want to help raise awareness of these challenges and the importance of supporting independent pubs. Participating in the organisation of this special day is a great way to show people why choosing independent pubs matters.”

The CityStack team will also provide all the pubs taking part in this initiative with materials to effectively communicate, create events, and build momentum to drive people to visit their establishments.

A central feature of this event will be the pint sales targets set by each pub, aimed at highlighting the importance of spending at these cherished independent establishments to help them stay afloat. Each pub will set its own targets, creating an opportunity to engage their communities in conversations about the challenges they face.

The day isn’t just about raising a glass! Some pubs will host live music, while others will offer special promotions, ensuring everyone can take part in the initiative without stretching their budgets.

“Independent pubs like ours are under real pressure from rising costs and tighter household budgets. This kind of initiative makes a genuine difference by encouraging people to explore venues they might otherwise miss.” – Tyler Don, landlord of the Queen’s Head

“We are delighted to join this initiative, it’s such a great way to make people aware of the challenges all independent pubs face!” – Geoff Keen, landlord of the Pelton Arms

“It is such a great initiative, as special events are an excellent way to attract people to visit pubs. Summer benefits from football matches, while the end of the year hosts numerous Christmas parties. However, there isn’t much happening during this quieter period of the year. This system is a great way to help boost our revenues.” – Kate Davidson, landlady of the Old Ivy House

Over 80 independent pubs are already part of the scheme, with more pubs requesting to join each week.