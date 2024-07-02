Bristol Hoteliers Welcome Green Party’s Support For Hospitality Sector

Share Tweet Share Email

Bristol Hoteliers have welcomed a strong show of support from Green Party co-leader Carla Denyer after a roundtable discussion on hospitality in central Bristol and across the UK.

The roundtable meeting came about following an approach from Carla’s office to leading trade body UKHospitality.

Carla, the Green Party candidate for central Bristol in next month’s General Election, met representatives of UKHospitality and several of the city’s hotels to discuss how best to support the sector.

The Bristol Hoteliers Association (BHA) say the meeting was very productive and welcomed Carla’s support for the sector.

Chair Raphael Herzog said:

“In March this year, Carla acknowledged that support was needed for hard-pressed small businesses in the hospitality sector, which had been hit by the impact of the Covid pandemic and the various lockdowns, as well as the cost-of-living crisis.

“She stated in March that the temporary 5% rate of VAT for the hospitality sector which was introduced during the pandemic should continue.

“This was a very positive meeting, with Carla again pledging her support to the hospitality sector. She outlined how the Green Party is planning to support our industry, which was very welcome.

“We welcomed her views on many areas such as her support for more big events in the city, the outdoor planning ease, the ease on European worker restrictions and the tighter regulation on AirBnB properties.

“The BHA has long-supported UKHospitality’s call for a reduced rate of VAT to be applied to our sector, and we feel confident that if Carla is successful in her bid to become an MP – and the Green Party is leading in the polls for Bristol – then we will hear a loud voice in Parliament championing our cause.”

UKHospitality figures say that the sector is the third largest employer in the UK, providing 10% of total UK jobs, with one in five new jobs being in the sector.

The hospitality sector in central Bristol provides employment for 35,000 people and has an annual turnover of £1.3 billion.

UKHospitality has suggested a number of policy recommendations which could unlocked the potential of the sector, from reforming business rates and supporting businesses with staffing costs to reforming VAT, bringing the sector in line with European rivals and making British tourism competitive.