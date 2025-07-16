Burgh Island Appoints Great British Menu Star Charlotte Vincent As New Head Chef

Credit: Faydit Photography

Burgh Island Hotel, the iconic Art Deco retreat on a private tidal island off the coast of Devon, has announced the appointment of culinary virtuoso Charlotte Vincent as its new Head Chef, who is set to usher in a new era of modern British gastronomy with a sustainable twist.

With a résumé as bold as her food, Charlotte has gone from scientific scholar, and now to the heights of Britain’s culinary elite. Having wowed the nation on the BBC’s Great British Menu (and tipped as a top contender again this year), Charlotte is known for her fearless experimentation, love of fermentation, and artful elevation of local produce. She’s cooked at 10 Downing Street and even served up dishes for Elon Musk during a private UK visit.

“Food, to me, is storytelling,” says Charlotte. “Each dish should be an experience, evocative, daring, and deeply personal. I’m here to reimagine British food, champion the extraordinary produce of Devon, and take our guests on an unforgettable culinary journey.”

As part of her culinary revamp, Charlotte is digging deep into Burgh Island’s glamorous and mysterious history to conjure up a series of evocative new menus — from decadent tasting dinners to an all-new Afternoon Tea experience inspired by the hotel’s most legendary guests.

“I want every bite to tell a story — and there’s no better place for storytelling than Burgh Island,” says Charlotte. “We’re creating dishes that pay tribute to icons like Agatha Christie, with classic elements and daring twists that mirror her suspenseful plots and elegant style.”

The hotel, famously a muse to Christie herself, inspired two of her most famous works: And Then There Were None and Evil Under the Sun. Guests will soon indulge in delicate pastries, savoury treats, and vintage teas that echo the 1930s charm and drama of her novels — served in the shimmering Art Deco surroundings Christie once roamed.

Giles Fuchs, owner of Burgh Island Hotel, adds: “Charlotte is a phenomenon — a rare combination of scientific precision, creative brilliance, and warmth. Her energy and vision are the perfect match for Burgh Island. We’re not just serving dinner; we’re curating memories.”

Charlotte also brings with her a strong voice for equality in hospitality, passionately mentoring the next generation of chefs and advocating for more inclusive, inspiring kitchens — especially for women.

Her arrival marks a new chapter for Burgh Island’s dining scene, with menus set to launch later this summer that promise to be as intriguing and indulgent as the Island itself.