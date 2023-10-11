Cardiff Licensees Forum Welcomed Night Time Industries Association And Manchester’s Night Time Economy Advisor To City

Share Tweet Share Email

Sacha Lord, Manchester’s Night Time Economy Advisor and owner of the UK’s biggest nightclub The Warehouse Project, discussed his role and its success with Cardiff’s hospitality leaders.

Cardiff Licensees Forum welcomed some of the UK’s hospitality leaders to the city last month to learn more about the work they are doing to improve the economy after dark, and how Cardiff could benefit from replicating it.

Sacha Lord, Night Time Economy (NTE) Advisor for Manchester, and Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA), visited Cardiff for a Night Time Economy (NTE) networking event as part of the NTIA’s drive to establish partnerships across the UK’s licensed sector.

Hosted by Nick Newman (Cardiff Licensees Forum and Croeso Pubs) and Bruno Nunes (CEO of Creative Hospitality Group with businesses in Cardiff and Swansea), Sacha Lord expressed his wish to see NTE Advisors across all of the UK’s major cities and explained the success his role had brought to Manchester’s already vibrant nightlife scene.

NTIA’s Michael Kill discussed the ongoing challenges facing the industry and the importance of successful advocacy to UK and devolved governments: “I cannot emphasise enough just how crucial the night time economy is in Wales. It plays a pivotal role in not only shaping the cultural landscape, but also in driving economic growth and job creation.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure collaborating with key partners within Cardiff to deliver our networking event, showcasing the immense potential of the UK’s night time industry. Together, we are paving the way for a vibrant and prosperous future for Wales after dark.”

Sacha Lord, Night Time Economy Advisor for Greater Manchester, said of the visit: “It was a privilege to visit Cardiff and meet with hospitality operators and leaders who are truly passionate about the night time economy. It’s essential that we continue to champion the cause for the night time economy and make sure that every voice is heard across Wales.

“The people I met in Cardiff are doing incredible work in this industry, and I believe that by working together, we can create a vibrant and thriving economy that benefits everyone. Let’s keep pushing the agenda and making a positive impact on the future of hospitality in Wales.”

Chair of Cardiff Licensees Forum, Nick Newman, added: “It was a great pleasure to welcome Sacha and Michael to Cardiff, show them around our great city and discuss with them some of the challenges we face as a sector here in Wales.

“The success of Sasha’s role in Manchester demonstrates that having advocates for the night time economy is key to ensuring that Cardiff is a safe, prosperous and thriving city after dark, which in turn will have a positive impact on Wales as a whole. We have lots of plans for the forum, including eventually creating a Community Interest Company to represent our members, therefore we look forward to working more closely with the NTIA on this in the future.”