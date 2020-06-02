Celebrate Beer Day Britain With A Beer Tasting At The Red (On)Lion

Beer sommelier and Beer Day Britain instigator Jane Peyton will be hosting an online beer tasting to mark the UK national beer day on 15 June at 6.15pm.

The event will be hosted at CAMRA’s new virtual pub, the Red (On)Lion, which was created to help beer lovers share a pint with their friends and family during lockdown.

Join Jane for an entertaining talk about how Britain spread knowledge and love of beer to the New World and has had more influence on global ale brewing than any other brewing nation.

The tasting will cover three of the most widely brewed styles of beer that originated in Britain: Porter, Barley Wine, and English IPA (British hops, no New World hops). Participants can pick up any British-brewed versions of these styles.

After the tasting, Jane will lead the National ‘Cheers To Beer’ at 7pm, when beer lovers across the nation raise a glass to the national drink, and post a social media message with the hashtag #CheersToBeer.

Jane said: “Just because we can’t go to the real pub on Beer Day Britain this year doesn’t mean we cannot still have a national party. We will come together instead in the virtual Red (On)Lion and celebrate the national drink! I am looking forward to seeing everyone there and celebrating the long and fascinating history of beer in this country.”

To save your place, simply visit https://theredonlion.co.uk/ and click ‘Join’ on the event – up to 50 participants can get involved, and it will be on a first come first serve basis.

There are new and exciting virtual events every week at the Red (On)Lion. Check out future events – or add and advertise online events here: theredonlion.co.uk/events