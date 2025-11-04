Champion Indie Brewers From UK Set Their Sights On USA’s World Beer Cup

Share Post Share Email

In a new transatlantic partnership between independent brewing trade associations, Champion brewers from the UK are going to have the opportunity to go up against the best that the USA and rest of the World has to offer at the World’s biggest beer competition – The World Beer Cup.

National Champions from the UK’s leading bottled and canned beer competition, the Indie Beer Awards organised by the Society of Independent Brewers and Associates (SIBA), will have their beer entered into the World Beer Cup – organised by the American Brewers Association (BA) – fully funded by the British trade association.

Fourteen Breweries from across the UK will have the opportunity to go up against the best beers in the World, in a competition that last year attracted over eight thousand entries from across the Globe. The UK hopefuls come in a huge range of beer styles; including ‘Studio Lager’ from London’s Signature Brew, ‘Werrrd!’ hazy pale from Electric Bear Brewery in Bath, ‘Ground Stump’ coffee porter from Twisted Tree Brewery in Oxfordshire, the alcohol free ‘Nirvana Pils’ from Nirvana Brewery in London’s and many more.

“Some of the best beers in the World are being brewed in the UK right now in a huge variety of styles, from homegrown bitters and stouts, to international beer styles like American IPAs or German-style lagers – this partnership is an opportunity to increase the number of UK breweries in the running at the World’s biggest beer competition and I want to wish all of the entrants the best of luck at next year’s competition.” Andy Slee, SIBA Chief Executive.

The UK entrants will be air-freighted to America next spring in temperature-controlled containers to ensure the beer arrives at the awards judging in perfect condition. The final judging will take place in the weeks before the World Beer Cup Awards ceremony in Philadelphia on the 22nd April 2026. World Beer Cup Competition Director Chris Williams welcomed the partnership;

“We at the World Beer Cup are proud to partner with SIBA in bringing some of the UK’s best beers to the world stage for the 2026 World Beer Cup. The UK’s brewing and cidermaking heritage is rich and time-honored, and it’s inspiring to see two organizations that champion independence and excellence come together to celebrate the best of the best. The World Beer Cup is about more than competition; it’s about connection and celebrating the craftsmanship that unites brewers and cidermakers around the world. We’re excited to welcome SIBA’s Indie Beer Award winners to the world stage, and I wish all of them the best of luck. I hope to see many of you in Philadelphia next Spring!” Chris Williams, World Beer Cup Competitions Director.