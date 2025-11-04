Picture Perfect Pubs: CAMRA Design Awards Open

Share Post Share Email

Collaborating with Historic England, CAMRA is celebrating stunning pub architecture across the UK by reopening nominations for the Pub Design Awards.

Judged by a panel of experts in design and conservation, the awards recognise the highest standards of pub refurbishment and conservation, plus the construction of brand-new pubs and spaces being converted to pub use.

Pubs can be entered across five different categories: Conversion to Pub Use, Historic England Conservation, New Build, Refurbishment and Community Local.

Nominations close 17 November.

Historic England’s Andrew Davison, Chair of CAMRA’s Pub Design Awards said:

“CAMRA’s Pub Design Awards are a fantastic opportunity for owners, publicans and communities to showcase the imagination, creative flair and inventive craftmanship dedicated to protecting, refurbishing and repairing their much-loved local.

“It is always encouraging to see just how much people care about these spaces, willing to put blood, sweat and tears into fabulous design projects for future generations to enjoy.

“From majestic Art Deco era establishments, innovative creative projects to build or convert new pubs, and street corner locals lovingly renovated by their community, the awards invite history buffs and pubgoers alike to explore and appreciate these inspirational buildings.”

To enter the competition and see previous winners, visit: camra.org.uk/awards/pub-design