Chancellor Must Put VAT Relief Back on the Table for Spring Budget to Prevent Industry Collapse Says NTIA

The UK’s nightlife and hospitality sector is in critical condition as businesses brace for a perfect storm of rising costs and reduced relief. Despite a promising Golden Quarter, which offered a seasonal boost, cash reserves remain insufficient to weather the impending cost increases. The Chancellor must act urgently to reinstate VAT relief, tier business rates, and adjust National Insurance thresholds to prevent the collapse of an industry central to the UK’s economic and cultural fabric.

While the Golden Quarter provided some relief, it has not equipped businesses with the financial buffer needed to face soaring energy prices, the looming rise in alcohol duty from February, and impending National Insurance employer contribution (NIC) hikes, circa 30-80k per business. Compounding these challenges is the reduction in business rates relief, an effective 35% rise, all of which leaves businesses across the sector staring at a financial cliff edge this April. Taxes on nightlife venues are among the highest in Europe, often by some measure.

Michael Kill, CEO of the Night-Time Industries Association, commented:

“The rhetoric from the Chancellor may focus on cost-saving measures, but this is meaningless for businesses already buckling under the strain of rising costs and taxation, who have already cost-saved to extremes. While the Golden Quarter offered a glimmer of recovery, it has not been enough to safeguard the future. Feedback from across the sector is clear: recovery will be short-lived. Without immediate intervention, the impending financial pressures will push many businesses over the edge.”

Businesses across the sector are reporting that while there were signs of optimism at the end of last year, the burden of alcohol duty increases, high energy costs, business rate and NIC hikes will make survival impossible without support. Uncertainty over the content of the spring budget, coupled with the legacy of last autumn’s disappointing budget, has left many fearing the worst.

Post Autumn-budget, a survey of over 500 businesses confirmed the jeopardy of the sector by the impending policies. 90% reported devastating financial impacts – forced to cut staff numbers and hours, operating hours and essential investments. 40% warned they will be forced to close within six months unless urgent support is provided. Recent statistics show that from March 2020 – November 2024, we have already lost 32.7% of the nation’s nightclubs. Views on the ground are clear – there is no more “fat” to trim, and the ability to survive without intervention is rapidly diminishing.

Kill added: “This industry has proven its resilience time and again, but we need a government that recognises the economic and societal contribution we make. The time for half measures is over. Without VAT relief, tiered business rates, and meaningful support for rising costs, April will mark the end for many businesses. We need action now, not later, and we cant keep posturing around long term reform as many wont be here to benefit from it”

The night-time economy, which employs hundreds of thousands and drives local economies across the UK, is facing an existential crisis. The government must take immediate steps to ensure this vital sector can survive and thrive, or risk irrevocable damage to the economy and cultural landscape.