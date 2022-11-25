Chef Barry Vera and Partners Take on Star Lease

Share Tweet Share Email

Chef, author and television and radio presenter Barry Vera, together with entrepreneurs Christopher Webb and Joe Scarborough, have taken on the lease of Star Pubs & Bars’ The Green Man in Grantchester and are undertaking a joint £500,000 refurbishment of the pub. Closed for three years, it will reopen mid-January as a village local and destination food pub.

The Green Man is the partners first pub together. They intend to grow organically, establishing a portfolio of pubs with top quality food a main focus.

Barry was brought up in a pub and has 34 years’ experience in hotels & restaurants around the world, from Conran Restaurants in London, heading Michelin Star kitchens for Marco Pierre White to 5 Star Hotels and restaurants around the world.

He was Culinary & Creative Operations Director for The ONE Group Europe, Middle East & Asia opening the ME hotels in London, Milan & Ibiza and Radio Rooftop Bars in London and Milan. He also consulted, develop & design the Elimar Beach Bar and Restaurant at the Hotel Excelsior in Venice.

Barry’s media work includes three TV series on Discovery Channel and SBS Australia, regularly appearing on Australian and UK TV, and presenting on Talk Radio for three years alongside Penny Smith and with Goggle Box’s Steph and Dom.

Chris is a serial entrepreneur having been the owner and CEO of a number of successful companies across a range of industries including property, finance, vehicle management, and entertainment. A lifetime’s interest in hospitality has included opening and selling a 300-cover bar and restaurant in the Algarve.

Joe’s forte lies in operations. He has worked alongside Barry in the development of key hotel food & beverage brands & operations globally, which has included overseeing the ME and Radio Rooftop Bars openings with supply. He also has 13 years of experience supplying gourmet products such as Kobe, wagyu, and USDA beef to five-star hotels and restaurants internationally.

Barry said of their plans:

“We want to attract people who dine out every week, not just on special occasions so our menu needs to have a broad appeal. It will reflect my upbringing in a Yorkshire pub, elements of my journeys around the world and include new takes on historic dishes, such as the traditional Shooter Sandwich.

“We are keen to showcase local suppliers and will also hold speciality evenings with well-known music and sports names who will give talks and co-host dinners. There will be summer events to celebrate, occasions like Ascot and Wimbledon, and in time we intend to make the garden an all-year place in which to relax.

“Chris, Joe and I are thrilled to be taking on The Green Man as we share a passion for hospitality and an absolute commitment to delivering perfection and results.”

Dan Hayward, Star Pubs & Bars Area Manager said:

“The Green Man is a great pub in a fantastic village and will benefit from affluent demographics. Situated near the banks of the River Cam, its garden backs onto the main cycleway into Cambridge. It is sad it has been closed for so long, but it was important that the right operators with vision take it forward.