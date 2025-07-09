Chef Fundraiser Second Bite Raises Over £116,000 For Cancer Research UK

Share Post Share Email

Credit 7Fifty

Second Bite Festival, which took place at Wylam Brewery, Newcastle, on Sunday 06th July 2025, has been a massive success, raising £116,462,06 for Cancer Research UK.

The event, originally the brainchild of Sian Byerley, co-owner of Restaurant Pine, Northumberland, saw a stellar lineup of twenty chefs from some of the UK’s leading restaurants cook at the pop-up foodie event.

On the day, each chef and their teams served up 500 portions of their refined street food creations to eagerly waiting foodies who had previously purchased their online tokens to be able to secure dishes from their chosen food heroes.

The free-to-attend event saw thousands gather on the day to help raise much-needed cash to help Cancer Research UK support researchers, clinicians and nurses who carry out vital work linked to the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of cancer.

The vibrant atmosphere saw revellers tuck into their chosen foodie treats and sample the drinks offerings from Wylam Brewery and the Northumberland Coffee Co.

Online bidders got stuck into securing their chosen lots from an array of food and overnight experiences in the silent auction.

All were kindly provided by supportive restaurateurs and hospitality businesses from across the region and further afield, including Simon Rogan, who generously donated a full Day at Our Farm Experience for two people, at his farm in the Lake District, Rockcliffe Hall who generously donated an overnight stay for two with dinner, The Glenturret Lalique, who donated a gastronomic overnight dining experience in their two Michelin starred restaurant, including wine flights and a distillery tour for two people, Da Terra, London who donated a tasting menu experience for two people at their two Michelin starred restaurant, and Alchemilla, Nottingham, who donated a tasting menu experience for two at their Michelin starred restaurant.

Siân Byerley, co-owner of Restaurant Pine, said:

’We want to thank everyone who has been involved this year. Everyone’s generosity and the hard work of absolutely everyone who has been involved have made it totally amazing. We’d hope that we might be able to raise £100,000, but to go beyond that and raise over £116,000 is brilliant.’’

“I’d personally like to say a huge thank you to the 20 chefs and their kitchen teams who have all volunteered their time for this amazing cause, as well as the amazing folks at Wylam Brewery for providing the venue and the amazing volunteers who helped the event run so smoothly. Our amazing suppliers like Wellocks, 7Fifty, R&J Finest, Sous Vide Tools, VMS Vehicle Hire, Keltic Seafare, Crosbys, Beyond 89, Oliver Harvey, Hodgson Fish, The Estate Dairy, Crowne Plaza Hotels and Cookhouse, Ouseburn, and many more, who have been massively generous providing support for the event itself. I’d also like to say a big thank you to all those businesses that have very kindly donated auction prizes to help raise even more funds for Cancer Research UK.”