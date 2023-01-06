Chefs Dinner at Deer Park Country House to Raise Funds for Hospitality Action

Share Tweet Share Email

Industry charity Hospitality Action will bring together some of the country’s most talented and admired female chefs to cook up a ‘mouth-watering’ menu at Deer Park Country House on Monday 6th March 2023.

The evening will be hosted by Great British Menu chef Jude Kereama of Kota and Kota Kai. Lisa Goodwin-Allen will be joined by Olivia Barry, Charlotte Vincent, Cindy Challoner and Elly Wentworth to create a six-course meal for attendees.

Lisa Goodwin-Allen, executive chef at Northcote, commented:

“As a long-time supporter and advocate of Hospitality Action, I am only too aware of the high levels of financial and physical support the charity is currently having to give to beneficiaries. Fundraising events such as our guest chef dinner are absolutely critical so that we can help more and more people who have fallen on hard times.”



Guests will have the chance to get their hands on exclusive prizes in the prize draw and auction. Top prizes on offer include:

• A two-night stay at Nathan Outlaw’s Guest House, with dinner at both Outlaw’s Fish Kitchen and Outlaw’s New Road

• Two tickets to The Newt’s Great Garden Escape

• An overnight stay at Boringdon Hall with dinner and use of the Gaia Spa.

Since January 2022 Hospitality Action has provided over 1,900 grants to help hospitality families keep a roof over their heads and food on the table. With a challenging 12 months on the horizon, funds raised from this special evening will go directly to everyone who applies for assistance.