Publicans Encouraged to Host ‘Chatter & Natter’ Tables

Publicans are being encouraged to host ‘Chatter & Natter’ tables to support those in need of more connection with others.

The Chatty Café scheme is looking for more publicans to offer ‘Chatter & Natter’ tables at their pubs to help support those at risk of loneliness and social isolation in their local areas.

‘Chatter & Natter’ tables offer a space where people can get together and chat, with many of the tables hosted by Chatty Table volunteers.

The scheme has around 900 ‘Chatty Cafes’ around the UK, including around 440 Costa Coffee stores. It has just over 30 pubs signed up but is looking for more publicans to have a dedicated ‘Chatter & Natter’ table.

The Chatty Café was started by founder Alex Hoskyn in 2017 who after sitting in a supermarket café, with her then baby son, observing others sat on their own started thinking about the positive impact people could have on each other if they sat together having a chat, rather than on their own.

A well-established ‘Chatter & Natter’ table can become a regular place for local people to meet each week, simply to get together and chat. There is no agenda or topics to these sessions, they are just about facilitating opportunities for human interaction.



Benefits to pubs joining the scheme can include:

• Increased footfall and repeat business

• The opportunity to attract more customers outside peak hours

• Great promotional exposure on social media, newspaper articles, blogs, etc

• Playing a key role in helping to connecting people in your local area to help tackle loneliness

Many Chatter & Natter tables are hosted by volunteers, who can help promote the sessions within the local area. Venues are offered the opportunity to be matched with a Chatty Table Volunteer/Host, whose role is to be a friendly face at the table and encourage others to join.

For more information see www.thechattycafescheme.co.uk