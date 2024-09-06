Chris Webb Mp Elected Chair Of Appg For Hospitality And Tourism

Share Tweet Share Email

The All-Party Parliamentary Group was reconstituted earlier this week with Chris Webb (Lab, Blackpool South) elected as its Chair and Damian Hinds (Con, East Hampshire) as Vice-Chair, at a well-attended meeting in Westminster.

Also elected as Vice-Chairs of the group were Caroline Voaden (Lib Dem, South Devon) and Daniel Aldridge (Lab, Weston-super-Mare).

The group acts as a vehicle for backbench Parliamentarians, from both the Houses of Commons and Lords, to influence the Government’s policy making on the key issues to hospitality and tourism, sectors which employ more than 3.5 million people and generate more than £140 billion in revenue annually.

Chris Webb MP, Chair of the APPG for Hospitality and Tourism, said:

“I’m delighted to be elected the Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Hospitality and Tourism, sectors which are close to my heart and my constituency of Blackpool South.

“They are the beating heart of coastal towns like Blackpool, supporting thousands of jobs, bringing in millions in revenue and helping to regenerate communities.

“The cross-party support the group has reinforces this positive impact and demonstrate the commitment to the sector from across Parliament.

“I’m looking forward to working with the APPG to champion causes critical to hospitality and tourism, and being one their loudest advocates in Parliament.”