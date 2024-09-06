Zest Quest Asia Announces Financial Support Scheme For Colleges In 2025

Share Tweet Share Email

Zest Quest Asia, the competition founded by Cyrus and Pervin Todiwala, and responsible for exposing many student chefs to the myriad cuisines of Asia, announces its Financial Support Scheme for teams entering the 2025 competition.

Grants of £1,000 will be available on application to the competition organisers for up to six colleges fulfilling the criteria, to help with the costs associated with entering, up to £500 of which will come from the Worshipful Company of Cooks of London to assist with travel and subsistence.

This is hoped to expand the number of smaller colleges able to enter, and those who may be based further away, to ensure the contest is as inclusive as possible.

A firm fixture now on the UK’s culinary competition calendar, Zest Quest Asia was created in 2013, with the support of the Master Chefs of Great Britain, to lift the profile of Asian cuisine among budding chefs enrolled on full-time courses in catering colleges across the country.

Cyrus Todiwala, founder, Zest Quest Asia, explains;

“It is a sad fact that many of our hospitality colleges are closing and those that are still doing great work with student chefs to prepare them for a career in our industry sometimes struggle financially when it comes to extra-curricular training, like participation in competitions such as ours. We are extremely grateful to The Savoy Educational Trust, The Antonio Carluccio Foundation and the Worshipful Company of Cooks of London who have each approved applications from us to support college teams entering Zest Quest Asia in 2025 to help offset the associated costs of entering, such as travel, ingredients and other incidentals.”

The competition, which is spread over two days, concludes with a live cook-off on the final day and the announcement of winners later in the evening at a gala dinner, held at the Hilton London Wembley. It has been hailed as one of the most rigorous on the student chef competition circuit and is highly valued by the lecturers and students who compete.

Anthony Gascoigne, Course Team Leader Hospitality & Catering, North Hertfordshire College;

“Zest Quest Asia has been a constant source of inspiration for our students. Single-handedly, the competition has engaged and enthused them, giving them access to learning and development opportunities in Asian cuisine. The competition has given the students a platform to express themselves in a cuisine not naturally embedded in the curriculum and has highlighted the diversity of cultures and cuisines. In all, it has brought colour and vibrancy to our students’ experiences and has raised aspirations across the college.”

For more information on applying for the Financial Support Scheme, the competition rules for 2025 and how to submit entries, in the first instance please contact Cora Strachan at cmsevents@btinternet.com.