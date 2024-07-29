City Hoteliers Back Bristol Balloon Fiesta

Share Tweet Share Email

City hoteliers are practicing what they have preached by backing this year’s Bristol Balloon Fiesta through providing free accommodation for the crew and balloon teams.

In March this year, the Bristol Hoteliers Association (BHA) called on businesses to back the popular event to help ensure its survival for many years to come.

The call came after event organisers announced the festival would return to Ashton Court this summer but for three days rather than the usual four.

There had been some question marks over the future of the event, which in recent years has been adversely affected by poor weather, the Covid-19 pandemic, rising cost of living, inflation and challenges in the supply chain.

Switching from four days to three will help save money although event organisers say they plan a ‘Fiesta Week’ in the run-up to the evet itself, with a series of local balloon launches throughout the week, and ‘local heroes’ being given the chance to enjoy a flight.

Since then, organisers contacted the BHA to ask if member hotels might be prepared to help with some accommodation needs, and the hotels responded.

Leonardo Hotels, the Radisson, The Bristol, Clayton and Delta Hotels all offered some rooms for the duration of the festival for the crew and balloon teams.

BHA Chair Raphael Herzog said: “Every time it takes place, the balloon fiesta provides a welcome boost to our businesses, as many people look for accommodation in the city when they come for the event.

“It’s therefore only right – especially after we urged Bristol’s business community earlier this year to support the fiesta – that we practice what we preach and do what we can to help.

“I’m so pleased that BHA members responded to the request for help, as our way of demonstrating how much we value the Bristol Balloon Fiesta, which brings joy to so many people as well as a huge economic boost to many businesses in our superb city.

“The fiesta is not far from reaching its 50th anniversary now, and we hope that it will continue to help put Bristol on the map for at least another 50 years.”

Ben Hardy, Executive Director of the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta, said: “We are grateful to the Bristol Hoteliers Association for their incredibly generous support of the fiesta which, in no small way, has helped to keep the event going.

“By partnering with organisations such as the BHA, we are able to create the best possible experience for all those attending, from our team of volunteers to the pilots and the punters themselves, and allow us to continue to soar to new heights as we approach our 50th anniversary.”