Punch Pubs & CO achieves Gold in Mind’s Workplace Wellbeing Awards

Share Tweet Share Email

Punch Pubs & Co has secured Gold in the 2023/24 Mind Workplace Wellbeing Index Awards for the second consecutive year.

Mind surveyed almost 19,000 employees across the fifty-five employers participating in the Index, running for the eighth year. Gold means the sector-leading pub company has successfully embedded mental health policies and practices and demonstrated a long-term, in-depth commitment to employee mental health.

Punch has demonstrated this commitment through the inspirational Push the Pineapple programme. This grassroots, volunteer-driven mental health and wellbeing movement proves that a living and breathing culture with a heart beating at the centre will always eat strategy for breakfast.

The aim is to empower everyone at Punch to be their authentic self at work by creating an open environment where people feel comfortable speaking openly about their feelings.

The Push the Pineapple team hosts trailblazing events with specialist keynote speakers. They also provide practical support through workshops, training and handy tool cards that help tackle day-to-day challenges, be they emotional, financial, or technical.

Punch has also launched a Podcast for colleagues and subject experts to explore and debate live topics in today’s society, challenging taboos and exposing stereotypes. Topics cover a spectrum of themes, including mental health, ED & I, physical health, and men’s health. Their bold mantra is Nothing is off the Table.

Speaking on behalf of their second Gold Award win, HR Director for Punch Pubs & Co, Laura Cavendish, said: “We are incredibly proud to have achieved the Gold Award once again in the 2024 Mind Workplace Wellbeing Awards.

“This is a testament to our people’s commitment and dedication to ensuring our business supports our employees in the best possible way. It also reflects our commitment to creating a safe space for people to share their experiences and seek help when needed.

“The aim of the Push the Pineapple programme is for every member of the Punch team to feel good and thrive, and I’m proud to say that we’re not only succeeding at Head Office and in the field, but our Pub Heroes are also taking our work to pubs. Watch this space.”

Andrew Vale, Director of Commercial Income at Mind, said: “We’re thrilled to celebrate organisations like Punch Pubs & Co, who have demonstrated to their staff that they value and support their wellbeing as a priority. Good mental health is vitally important in the workplace. We spend a huge amount of time at work, and it can – and does – have an impact on our mental health.

“That’s why Punch’s commitment to their employees is significant in ensuring people can get the mental health support they might need.

“Our Workplace Wellbeing Index continues to be the gold standard for mental health and wellbeing best practice. This year’s Index took place against ongoing challenges, with political uncertainty at a high and legislative changes on the horizon. With this in mind, it’s important we continue to prioritise the mental health and wellbeing support we offer at work.”