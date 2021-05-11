Companies Representing Welsh Pubs Urge Mark Drakeford To Deliver Grants And Roadmap To Lifting Of Restrictions

Share Tweet Share Email

Companies representing hundreds of Welsh pubs and brewers, and the Welsh Beer & Pub Association (WBPA), have today written to newly re-elected First Minister Mark Drakeford urging him to deliver grants for pubs and a roadmap for their re-opening.

In a letter to the First Minister, they state that although it is positive some elements of hospitality have re-opened already in Wales, roughly half of pubs have remained closed due to a lack of usable outside space.

The letter also says that although the grant funding by the Welsh Government over the last 12 months has saved many businesses and jobs from being lost forever, the lack of restart grants in Wales compared to England and Scotland has severely damaged the reopening of pubs in Wales.

As a matter of urgency to prevent the permanent closure of pubs and job losses, the letter asks the First Minister to:

Deliver restart grants immediately to Welsh hospitality businesses who have been closed or faced restrictions considerably longer than those in England and Scotland

Confirm the 17 th May as the date for indoor hospitality reopening, alongside a commitment to retaining the rule of six for up to six households indoors

May as the date for indoor hospitality reopening, alongside a commitment to retaining the rule of six for up to six households indoors Set a clear timeline and roadmap for the removal of all trading restrictions and restrictions on social contact

Emma McClarkin, Chief Executive of the Welsh Beer & Pub Association, said:

“Over the last year, Welsh pubs and brewers have faced the biggest threat to their existence in our history. Billions in trade has been lost and worse, countless livelihoods and community hubs have fallen by the wayside.

“As we face what we hope is the final hurdle of this crisis, we urge the First Minister to take the action required in the early days of his new administration to set our pubs and brewers on the right track for recovery.”

100,000 Indoor Hospitality Premises Set For Greenlight on May 17

According to the real estate adviser Altus Group,99,045 indoor hospitality premises in England will be able to reopen on 17th May under Step 3 of the Government’s Spring 2021 Roadmap and the four-step plan aimed at easing lockdown restrictions set to be announced by the Prime Minister later today.

Under the government’s roadmap, Altus Group say this will mean 80,875 restaurants, pubs, bars and cafeswill be able to serve customers indoors, although they will be limited to table service.

Step 3 – 17th May 80,875 Description Count Public Houses/Pub Restaurants 37,515 Restaurants 27,022 Cafes 15,282 Wine Bars 1,056 source: real estate adviser, Altus Group

13,982 hotels and guest houses will also be able to open indoors for leisure stays rather than limited to guests with bookings for work, education and/or other legally permitted reasons to stay.

4,188 other business premises in England allowed to reopen is set to include according to the data from Altus Group the following:

Step 3 – 17th May 4,188 Description Count Theatres 694 Amusement Arcades 664 Snooker Halls/Clubs 644 Activity & Adventure Centres 638 Cinemas 560 Bowling Alleys & Centres 431 Bingo Halls 308 Casinos & Gambling Clubs 128 Roller & Ice Skating Rinks 66 Concert Halls 55 source: real estate adviser, Altus Group

The number of non-domestic properties are based upon a detailed analysis by Altus Group, Britain’s largest ratings advisory, of the Local Rating Lists for the administration of business rates in England maintained by the Valuation Office Agency, an executive agency of HMRC.

The Local Rating Lists itemise all non-domestic properties, including public sector buildings, with a rateable value liable for non-domestic rates (business rates) through a specific SCat code relevant to the use of the property.