Connecting Food Professionals from All Fields

Free From Functional & Health Ingredients Expo 2022, 22-23 November, Amsterdam

The Free From Functional & Health Ingredients Expo 2022 takes place in RAI Amsterdam on 22 and 23 November. It gives valuable opportunities for national and international experts from various fields and all over the world to meet and share insights into the most important food trends and what will be on the shelves in the coming years.

Clean label, organic, vegan, plant-based, allergen free

Free From Functional & Health Ingredients 2022 provides insights into the latest trends in lactose-free, gluten-free, sugar-free and plant-based products, organic, vegan, protein transition, functional food and ingredients. It will also carefully address the future trends. “For example, products that are becoming more mainstream are those that are processed as little as possible and that contain few or no artificial additives,” says organizer Ronald Holman of Expo Business Communications.

At the same time, more and more people are thinking about where their food comes from and what’s in it. “This is reflected in the ever-increasing ranges of plant-based products being found in supermarkets today,” adds Holman.

Doing better business for retail and foodservice

During the Free From Functional & Health Ingredients Expo 2022 in Amsterdam, hundreds of international manufacturers and traders in food & beverages will present their latest product innovations. On display will be thousands of relevant products, ready to be placed on supermarket and food service shelves, and on the menus of catering companies and delivery services.

In addition, numerous expert roundtables give opportunities for experts and keynote speakers to hold more in-depth conversations on specific topics, and to open up discussions with food professionals, buyers and category managers on how to resolve some of the biggest obstacles facing the industry. “Our mission is to enable connections and drive better business for retail and foodservice in a rapidly evolving market,” says Holman.

